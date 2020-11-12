Firefighters respond to 2-alarm house fire in Portland’s West Hills

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm house fire in Portland’s West Hills.
Just before 6 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted that the fire at a home at the intersection of Southwest Arthur Way and Southwest Greenleaf Drive was upgraded to a 2nd alarm.
Little is currently known about the fire but calling a 2nd alarm means more fire crews have been requested to the scene.
Smoke from the house fire could be seen from FOX 12’s Skyline Camera.
A fire is burning in the west hills of Portland. According to @TonyMartinezGDO, it's off of Greenleaf Dr. & Arthur Way. #PDX pic.twitter.com/3iH2dvkOVE— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) November 12, 2020
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is learned.
