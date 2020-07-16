Firefighters respond to 2 crashes, including multiple injury crash near Hwy 217 and I-5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to two crashes on Thursday evening, one involving two vehicles and injuring both drivers, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The agency first tweeted about a crash in Washington County at Southwest Wolsborn Avenue and Vanderschuere Road.
Firefighters said the roads were closed in the area after that crash. They asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. No other details were immediately released.
Crews including firefighters from Lake Oswego also responded on Thursday evening to a two-vehicle crash near Highway 217 and Interstate 5.
Crews reported extensive damage to the vehicles involved and said both drivers were injured and transported to area hospitals.
One driver, a female, had to be extracted from her vehicle; she suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Legacy Meridan Medical Center, according to authorities. The second driver was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent; the extent of that person's injuries was not immediately clear.
Firefighters asked drivers in the area to expect delays or avoid the area.
