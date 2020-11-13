TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to two semis burning at a truck stop in Troutdale.
Fire crews were called out to TA Travel Centers of America at 790 N.W. Frontage Road at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A Gresham Fire Department spokeswoman said crews arrived to find two trucks fully involved in flames.
Photos from the scene showed massive flames coming from the trucks.
At least one other truck was also exposed to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
One person sustained injuries, but those injuries were not believed to be serious, according to firefighters.
