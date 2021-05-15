VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters extinguish a fire at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at Green Leaf River Pointe apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. The first engine arrived within two and a half minutes to find flames had reached the attic. While firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading, additional crews arrived to assist. A total of 20 firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.
The residents in one unit were displaced, but the apartment management placed them into a different unit. No injuries were reported.
