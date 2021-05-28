VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Authorities are investigating a fire at a duplex in Vancouver on Friday.
Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Northeast 130th Avenue after neighbors reported black smoke coming from the roof vents and fire alarms sounding from the duplex just after 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they determined the fire was coming from inside of the duplex. Additional units arrived and deployed fire hoses to the interior of the duplex to quickly control the fire and prevent it from spreading.
VFD said no one was home at the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The Vancouver Fire Marshall's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
