VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Authorities are investigating a mobile home fire in Vancouver on Saturday.
Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched to the 3900 block of Northeast 54th Avenue after neighbors reported seeing black smoke coming from a mobile home's windows just after 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, they went to work by first knocking down most of the fire from outside before moving inside to finish extinguishing the fire and searching for victims.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes, according to VFD. There were no reports of anyone inside the house, and there were no reported injuries.
The Clark County Fire Marshall Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
