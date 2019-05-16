BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Beaverton Thursday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 13800 block of Southwest Secretariat Lane.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames coming through the roof of the home.
By 5:35 a.m., firefighters had the blaze under control. Crews remained at the scene to look for hotspots and salvage personal property.
No one was hurt, according to TVF&R.
A fire investigator has responded to the scene to determine the cause.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
