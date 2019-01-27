BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Beaverton on Sunday.
The fire occurred at a home on Southwest Tile Flat Road near Grabhorn Road at about 12:15 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully involved. Crews had to shuttle water to the scene because there are no fire hydrants in that area.
Two people were displaced after the fire. One resident declined medical treatment.
One cat is missing and may have run from the home.
The home was a total loss, according to TVF&R. Firefighters say it had straw as insulation.
Crews will remain on scene to extinguish hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
