WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Queen Victoria Place in King City.
The fire has been upgraded to a first alarm fire, according to Tualatin Fire & Rescue. The fire appears to be in the attic above the garage.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
