GOBLE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling an illegal slash burn that started Sunday night near Goble.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue said the fire is about a quarter acre in size with multiple spot fires on Whitney Road, past Crawford Berry Farm.
Eight firefighters, four volunteers, two heavy brush, two light brush, and two tenders from CRF&R are on scene. Crews from Oregon Department of Forestry, South Fork and Clatskanie Fire District have also responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
According to CRF&R, the fire was not lit by the landowner or cooperators.
