PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pile of scrap wood caught fire in north Portland late Wednesday evening.
At around 11:38 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 10400 block of North Lombard Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large fire made up of scrap wood, about 50x50 and 40 feet high.
PF&R said no structures were involved.
Crews were able to prevent any extension by knocking the fire down quickly, according to PF&R.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.