RIDGEFIELD, OR (KPTV) - Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to two crashes on Interstate 5 near Ridgefield on Monday.
The crash happened near milepost 20 at the northbound I-5 bridge over the North Fork of the Lewis River just after 8:30 a.m. A pickup truck and a travel trailer collided with a tractor-trailer that stopped northbound traffic, according to CCFR. No injuries were reported.
Just before 10:00 a.m., a second crash was reported at exit 14 in Ridgefield involving two tractor-trailers. One of the trailers was carrying a load of pallets, left the roadway and caught fire. CCFR said the fire spread to both vehicles. The fire was quickly put out and was limited to one vehicle. One driver was taken to the hospital by AMR with non-life-threatening injuries.
