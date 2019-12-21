SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A person was injured after falling through the ceiling of their home Saturday.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a residence in Sherwood for an emergency medical call around 8 a.m.
Firefighters said they treated a patient on scene who had sustained injuries after falling through the ceiling inside the residence. The patient was taken to the hospital.
While on scene, a firefighter who was working off a ladder, fell from the ladder, sustaining minor injuries, according to officials.
That firefighter was treated on scene and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Officials said he firefighter is in stable condition.
