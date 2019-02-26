Firefighters respond to railroad bridge fire in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a railroad bridge fire in north Portland on Tuesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to North Marine Drive and Portland Avenue at around 11 a.m.
Thick black smoke could be seen from the area. Firefighters also reported heavy flames.
Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted there were “several difficulties” in accessing the fire, as crews attempted to advance hose lines.
There were no reports of injuries.
Just before 12:30 p.m., PF&R tweeted the fire was out and fire boats were used to extinguish it.
Investigators believe the fire was started by workers on the bridge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
