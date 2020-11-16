Firefighters respond to ‘stubborn’ commercial fire in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters were called to a commercial fire in southwest Portland Monday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said crews went to the 2000 block of Southwest Morrison just after 6 a.m. and found an outdoor warming fire in the vestibule that had extended into a building.
PF&R called the fire “stubborn” and said it appeared the fire traveled into the building basement via a pipe chase.
Firefighters made quick work of the exterior fire, but flames were found to be creeping in the concealed spaces of the building.
PF&R told FOX 12 that crews worked to access all parts of the basement and the fire has made it into the floor of the 2nd story, making it challenging to extinguish.
Crews opened exterior walls on the Burnside side to evaluate fire location.
“This fire is challenging as it is in between floors and in the walls,” PF&R said. “Openings have to be made to ensure the fire is out and not spreading.”
It is not currently known how many people have been displaced by the fire, but the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
PF&R said damage was limited to the building's basement and main floor.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
