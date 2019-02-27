Firefighters respond to two-alarm restaurant fire in Albany

ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Albany on Wednesday morning.
Crews were called out to Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant on Southwest 2nd Avenue at around 8 a.m.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one building in the downtown area.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
