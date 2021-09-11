SCAPPOOSE, Wash. (KPTV) – Firefighters respond to a wildfire in Scappoose on Saturday, according to Scappoose Fire District.
Just before 3:00 p.m., SFD, with the assistance of the Oregon Department of Forestry, Vernonia Fire District and Columbia River Fire and Rescue, responded to a wildfire report in a forested area four miles northwest of Alder Creek Road in the Bunker Hill.
The 30 plus acre fire is about 15% contained and is not threatening any homes.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
