NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters said they put out two separate fires at a lumber mill in North Plains on Saturday.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, it responded along with Hillsboro Fire & Rescue to the mill near the corner of Main Street and Commercial Street. Firefighters contained the fire to a small building next to the large mill. Workers demolished the damaged building. An investigator determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started in an electrical room.
Just before 4 p.m., firefighters returned to the site after reports of smoke coming from a tall hopper containing sawdust. A semi-truck trailer full of sawdust was located under the hopper and its contents also caught fire. Firefighters have been filling the large hopper with water. They will remain on scene for several hours to douse hot spots and decontaminate tools and equipment.
The cause of the second fire remains under investigation. No mill workers or firefighters were injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.