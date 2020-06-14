Firefighters save 5 cats from house fire in Eugene

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters in Eugene saved the lives of several cats after a house caught fire early Sunday.
Eugene-Springfield Fire said the fire occurred in the 1800 block of Todd Street in Eugene.
They say crews arrived to find the home on fire and several people safely outside, but they were told that five cats were trapped inside.
Crews managed to find all five cats alive. One of them needed to be revived with oxygen, but its doing fine now.
None of the people or cats were hurt.
Crews say the house sustained moderate fire and extensive smoke damage.
