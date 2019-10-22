WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - During a two-alarm fire in Washougal that damaged several businesses, someone captured the moment when two firefighters took the time to save an American flag from the flames.
The fire sparked by some sheets that spontaneously combusted at a local laundromat, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.
Cpt. Matt Hazlett and firefighter John Prasch with East County Fire & Rescue were helping fight that fire at Riverside Laundry in Washougal Sunday, when they noticed the flag.
"It was just sort of an ah ha moment," Prasch said. "You know as we saw the smoke and the fire advancing and noticed the flag pole with the flag still up."
Little did they know in those early morning hours that someone was filming that special moment as they took down the flag and folded it.
"You know just for he and I it was a job that I believe most firefighters would do it's not heroic, it was symbolic," Hazlett said. "And you know at the end of the day if it had gone unnoticed nothing would've changed it would have been done exactly the same way and we would've gone home and thought nothing of it."
They don't want to take any credit.
They say this was just simply a sign of respect and caring for the community.
"Being public servants there is an aspect of civic duty, civic pride so part of that of course is how we treat the flag," Prasch said.
On Tuesday the flag was back flying high outside the charred businesses.
Damage to those businesses is estimated at $150,000.
