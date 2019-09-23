TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters saved two dogs and cat from a house fire in Tigard Monday afternoon.
No people were inside the home when it caught fire around 12 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
The dogs were not hurt, but the cat required resuscitation efforts, according to firefighters. A neighbor after the rescue took the cat it to a nearby veterinary clinic for further evaluation.
Crews responded Monday afternoon after a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the home while he was driving along Durham Road.
Investigators say the fire at the home off 92nd Avenue was an accident and started on the kitchen stovetop. The home was not equipped with fire sprinkler system and had one smoke alarm, according to firefighters.
The two occupants and their pets will stay with neighbors while their home is restored, according to TVF&R.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene Monday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Oswego Fire Department, and Tigard police.
