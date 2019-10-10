Firefighters save elderly man, blind chihuahua after fall down steep ravine in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Crews rescued an elderly man and his blind dog after they fell down a steep ravine Thursday evening, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
The incident occurred in St. Helens near Columbia Boulevard and 4th Street around 5:45 p.m.
Firefighters say the elderly man fell down the ravine while trying to rescue his chihuahua.
Crews rappelled down the canyon and walked the man and his dog to safety. According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the pair was cleared after a medical evaluation.
