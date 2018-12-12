Firefighters save man, dog after 40-foot fall into South Santiam River

LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A Lebanon man and his dog were rescued from an embankment after a 40-foot fall into the South Santiam River Wednesday afternoon, the Lebanon Fire District says.
According to firefighters, a bystander spotted the 71-year-old man and his canine clinging to the embankment at the water’s edge near Mark’s Slough Trail; the bystander said they noticed a second dog pacing near the edge of the embankment and investigated.
Lebanon fire officials responded and initiated a low-angle rope rescue. They say the man was in stable condition but was unable to stand or walk due to fatigue and hypothermia.
Firefighters used ropes and mechanical advantage systems to lower rescuers to the man and haul him and rescuers back up the embankment.
The man after he was rescued was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment of hypothermia; the dogs were picked up by their mom, firefighters say.
Fire officials warn people to be especially careful near rivers during the winter with low temperatures and increased levels of debris.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcast Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.