MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A 19-year-old who firefighters saved from a burning home remains in critical condition.
Family have identified him as Timm Wilson.
They said his injuries are mainly to his lungs.
That fire broke out Thursday evening in the 9700 block of 38th Avenue in Milwaukie.
Neighbor Leah Moore lives next door and said she was outside on her back deck when the fire broke out Thursday evening.
“I noticed black smoke coming out of their vents and I knew something was wrong,” Moore said.
Moore jumped into action that night.
“Went out the gate and ran around the front,” Moore said. “But I couldn't go in it was too hot and so I was just screaming for help.”
Moore and other neighbors tried to get to Wilson who was trapped inside the house.
“Everybody in the neighborhood loves Timm so it feels very helpless and hopeless that, you know, you're going to run to try to rescue this person and you can't get inside the house because it's so hot and there's smoke and fire coming out of the front doors,” Moore said.
Clackamas firefighters were able to save Wilson from that burning home.
Clackamas Fire Public Information Officer Brandon Paxton told FOX 12 he was trapped inside the bathroom with the door closed, they pulled him out through a window.
Paxton said the door helped save Wilson’s life from the heat and flames.
Family said Wilson is autistic and has down syndrome.
As they’re dealing with his medical treatment in the hospital, the family is also faced with the reality they lost everything.
Moore said neighbors are just trying to support the family any way they can right now.
“We're just trying to figure out how to get them some help,” Moore said. “Just all praying for him.”
The family has a Gofundme page set up.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.