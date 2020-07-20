NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters on Monday are searching for an 18-year-old man who is presumed to have drowned in the Willamette River in Newberg.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says just after 6 p.m., callers to 911 reported that a friend who had been swimming without a life vest in the middle of the river near Rogers Landing had gone under the water and was no longer visible.
TVF&R’s rescue team arrived within three minutes of being dispatched and deployed a boat to begin searching.
The team dropped a buoy at the point where the man was last seen and began searching a grid pattern with a swimmer in the water and a thermal imaging camera.
After more than an hour of searching, firefighters transitioned from “rescue” to “recovery” mode and requested assistance of a dive rescue team from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
