TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters were stressing some important tips on Tuesday in an effort to keep your family safe this holiday season.
Some of their reminders include:
Keep an eye on what your cooking and don't let flames come near your Christmas tree.
Tuesday, local firefighters held a fire safety demonstration to show you what to do in case a fire breaks out at home.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the most common fire that happens is in the kitchen.
But that's not the only hazard, Christmas trees can quickly light up especially if you leave candles burning too close.
"As you can see this is after Christmas how fast that tree is going to go up and you're not going - you're only going to have seconds to get out of your house,” Crews said.
The holiday season can be a happy time, but local firefighters are warning it can also be a dangerous time.
They said besides watering your tree you should also inspect any broken Christmas lights or decorations that can be a fire hazard.
And to not leave any candles burning unattended.
"If you do end up getting a fire like this just leave,” Crews said. "Do not go back, do not go back for pets just get out.”
Firefighters said the most common fire is in the kitchen because people leave them unattended.
They said if a fire starts in your pan don't throw anything on it.
“The best thing to do, you don't want to throw anything on it, you don’t want to throw flour or baking soda you just want to throw a lid on it,” Crews said.
Firefighters said it’s also a good idea to have a small fire extinguisher nearby.
"It's a great reminder even though you're going to hear it every single year but just do the right thing be safe for your family get through this season,” Crews said.
You'll also want to make sure smoke detectors are working in your bedrooms.
And put carbon monoxide detectors near gas burning appliances as well as furnaces and water heaters.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
