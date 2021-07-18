Firefighters stop house fire from spreading to others in Vancouver; rescue one dog

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department said it stopped a house fire from spreading to more homes on Sunday afternoon.
The fire department said just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to the 4200 block of Northeast Thurston Way. When they arrived, they found a single-story home on fire that was endangering adjacent homes. Firefighters evacuated the home and put out the fire.
No residents were inside the home when firefighters arrived. One dog was rescued from the home by firefighters and survived.
Four residents were displaced. Another house had minor exterior damage. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading inside the second house.
