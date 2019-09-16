RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – Investigators believe someone set fire to a home in Rainier Sunday.
One person was inside the home in the 30100 block of Tide Creek Road when it caught fire, but that person was not hurt, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Crews responded around 8 p.m. after several people called 911 to report the fire. They used water tenders to fight the flames, as there were no usable fire hydrants or other water sources nearby, CRF&R says.
Firefighters say the home is a total loss. The cause is suspected arson, but the specifics are still under investigation, according to CRF&R.
