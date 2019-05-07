VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver fire officials say a teenager driver hit a mother and her child Tuesday afternoon while they were crossing the street in a crosswalk.
The crash occurred off Fort Vancouver Way just before 2:30 p.m.
Fire officials say the 17-year-old driver took off after the collision, but was stopped further down the road.
The mother and her child were rushed to an area hospital. They are both in stable condition, though one of them has a broken leg, according to officials. No word yet if the teen will face charges.
