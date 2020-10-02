PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters from Oregon will help crews in northern California as they work to save hillsides and vineyards across Napa and Sonoma counties.
Currently, about 80,000 people in that area face mandatory evacuations, according to fire officials.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office says fire crews left Oregon around 6 a.m. Friday to help fight the Glass Fire, which is burning in Sonoma and Napa counties. The fire marshal's office says more than 100 firefighters from 35 agencies around the state are headed to California to help.
FOX 12 on Friday spoke with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Ian Yocum, who is part of those teams. He says it has been a busy month for Oregon firefighters tackling historic fires that tore through the state.
Currently, the Oregon Department of Forestry is closely tracking six major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally, according to officials. Five of the six major fires still on the landscape have burned 100,000 acres or more in Oregon. One of those massive fires, Lionshead, is the sixth largest fire of the past 100 years in Oregon at 204,367 acres, according to ODF.
Now, as crews are making progress on containment in Oregon, Yocum says it's time to answer the call and help our neighbors to the south.
"You know, the job of a firefighter is to protect communities and save homes if possible," Yocum said. "So, you know, if another state needs our help, we're going to respond, we're going to do the best that we can ... fighting fire in both Oregon and California, they're a little bit different, the fuels are different, some of the trees, obviously, there's a lot more people that live in California, so the wildland urban interface that has to happen, it's a little bit different than what we have in Oregon."
Crews from Oregon will be deployed in California for two weeks helping to fight those fires.
According to ODF, for fire season this year, there have been 886 fires on ODF-protected lands that have burned 543,382 acres. Prior to 2020, the fire season of 1933—which included the first Tillamook Burn—was the worst on record for ODF-protected lands, with the loss of approximately 340,000 acres. Across all lands in Oregon, there have been 1,995 fires for 1,045,536 acres burned.
