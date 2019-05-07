VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver fire officials say a teenager driver hit a mother and her child Tuesday afternoon while they were crossing the street in a crosswalk.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. when the teen driver was making a turn onto McLoughlin Boulevard onto Fort Vancouver Way, according to police.
Fire officials said the driver took off after the collision, but was stopped further down the road.
The mother and her 18-month-old child were rushed to an area hospital. Police said the mother suffered fracture to the leg and the child was taken to an area hospital for observation.
The driver, who had no valid driver's license and no identification at the time of the crash, was booked into a juvenile detention center on a charge of felony hit-and-run.
Police said other misdemeanor charges were referred.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
