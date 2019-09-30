GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The September cold has had many turning to the thermostats, others to their fireplaces.
Firefighters are warning homeowners to make sure their chimneys are clear before lighting that first fire of the year.
A Gresham home on Southeast Bluff Road was damaged by a fire that started in a wood stove, serving as a reminder of the risk.
“If you’re building a fire and the smoke just isn’t going up the chimney anymore, it’s probably because the size of that chimney has been reduced by the build-up of the creosote inside of it,” said Gresham Fire and Emergency Services firefighter Pat Mcabery. “That is a flammable, oily, nasty stuff that comes out of the smoke and sticks to the side of the chimney, and that will build up on the chimney and eventually can catch fire and that’s what leads us to come out to visit you.”
Mcabery says even though chimneys are designed to keep flames contained, things can still get out of hand.
“You get a little bit of hot fire going up there and then the creosote catches on fire and now that chimney’s exposed to a lot higher temperatures than it was designed to take, especially with older brick chimneys,” he said.
Cracks in the mortar can lead the flames inside the home where they may not be seen.
“One of the problems with fires in attics is they’re above your smoke detectors, so you can have a fire in an attic ripping along and you still don’t know about it because the smoke hasn’t made it down to your smoke detectors yet, so that can be a real scary part of these things,” said Mcabery.
So how to tell if there’s a chimney fire?
“For one, if you look outside and there’s flames coming out of your chimney, you clearly have a chimney fire, but if you’re sitting inside and you hear like a jet engine roaring sound from your wood stove or your fireplace, that’s the air being sucked up to the fire that’s in your chimney… Go ahead and call 911, if it’s gone out by the time we get there, we’re happy as can be to come out and take a look and then we’ll go away,” Mcabery said.
Chimneys can be clogged by debris as well and that smoke will have nowhere to go but inside your home. You can test this by lighting a small slip of paper and seeing if the smoke rises up the chimney or if it stays put.
And if you do think you have a chimney fire but aren’t sure, firefighters say tossing some wet newspaper on the fire will release steam, which could help extinguish any fire up the chimney.
