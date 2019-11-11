LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters used power saws Monday afternoon to cut through a building on fire, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
Crews responded to the two-alarm blaze at the former Champion Mill site off Santiam Highway near Burdell Boulevard around 2:50 p.m.
Firefighters cut locks from large bay doors and used powerful circular saws to cut through the metal 8,500-square-foot structure and direct water streams inside.
Once the main body of fire was knocked down, crews entered with hoses to finish extinguishing the flames and mop up hot spots.
The building was the only remaining commercial structure on the property, which is believed to have been recently remitted to Linn County due to unpaid taxes, according to the fire district.
The Lebanon Fire Investigation Team and four fire investigators responded Monday but were not able to determine what caused the fire.
Investigators say there were signs of forced entry into the building through a wall panel, and the building is known to be a home to transients, with other fires previously reported at the property.
Fire crews had the blaze under control in about an hour and were on scene for three hours. No injuries were reported.
The Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District and the Albany Fire Department assisted at the scene.
