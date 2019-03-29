NEAR OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County firefighters Friday morning battled a blaze at a barn in Redland, which is located about six miles east of Oregon City.
Crews were dispatched to the commercial fire a bit after 10 a.m. and arrived to find the 200-foot by 60-foot building heavily involved in fire.
According to firefighters, there were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be brought in by water tender.
Fire officials say extensive overhaul operations were needed to fully extinguish the fire.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. No additional details were immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
