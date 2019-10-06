Firefighters working to extinguish hay fire near Newberg

NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters on Sunday are working to extinguish a hay fire near Newberg.
The hay is burning in a large barn in the 22000 block of River Road Northeast, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters say because of the densely packed bales, it will likely burn for hours.
Crews are working to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby barn with livestock.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.