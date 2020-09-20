NEAR WARM SPRINGS, OR (KPTV) – The fight against the Lionshead Fire is getting more help from the sky and on the ground.
The Lionshead Fire, a lightning-caused fire that started on Aug. 16, is burning 14 miles west of Warm Springs.
On Sunday, fire officials announced that improved weather conditions allowed firefighters to fly sections of the fire for the first time in several days.
“Having favorable weather has been extremely helpful in this regard. Helicopters were able to accomplish water bucket work and helispots for future work were identified,” the Sunday morning statement on the fire said in part.
Containment of the Lionshead Fire remains at 10%, same as Saturday. The fire has burned 198,763 acres.
The fire’s growth is expected to be minimal Sunday, thanks to the weather and fire behavior forecast.
Resources from the National Guard to fight the fire are scheduled to arrive in the next few days, fire officials said. The troops, along with other crews coming to combat the fire, will help achieve more work on the fire.
A breakdown of firefighting divisions was provided on a new map by fire officials (pictured above).
Good progress is being made on the fire, including on the east side of the fire on the Warm Springs Reservation, which is approaching containment.
Evacuation notices remain in place for the Lionshead Fire. Detroit, Idanha, and Breitenbush are all still under Level 3 “GO NOW.” Fire officials reported there are no longer any evacuation notices for the Sid Walter/Miller flats area.
Roads and trails near the Lionshead Fire remain closed to the public, including roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Also, forest closures are in place for Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.