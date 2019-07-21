GASTON, OR (KPTV) – More than a dozen women are learning what it takes to be a firefighter.
The first-ever Fire-Up Bootcamp kicked off in Gaston on Saturday, introducing 16 women to several firefighting techniques, including how to put out a live fire and connect a hose to hydrants.
The goal is to inspire more women to become volunteer or career firefighters. But even if that’s not the case, fire instructors say the camp will create a powerful impact.
“I respect that they don’t all want to be firefighters and that’s OK, because we need women to be astronauts and doctors and lawyers, and maybe the president of the United States, and this gives them that confidence to get out there and try, and strive for more, to strive for higher,” said firefighter and paramedic Tanya Crabbe.
Multiple fire departments in the area are sponsoring the special two-day camp.
The event continues on Sunday.
