CHILOQUIN, OR (KPTV) – Local agencies from the Portland area are now helping out in firefighting efforts to contain the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon.
The fire nearly doubled in size since Friday when it was at about 39,000 acres. It has since been reported to be burning nearly 77,000 acres.
“This fire is burning extremely hot,” Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighter Bryan Green said. “It’s very, very dry and it’s end of September conditions right now and so we’re here in early July fighting a fire that would usually happen in September.”
Green and his unit are deployed as part of the Yamhill County task force protecting homes and buildings.
“To prep and protect the homes that are in the path of the fire and so we’ve been working each night on that process which involved initially going and triaging homes looking at how we can mitigate the risks,” he said.
A Multnomah County task force has also been deployed to help. This task force includes units from the Portland, Gresham and Corbett fire departments.
Green said it’s an honor to help this community in their time of need.
“It’s just a privilege to be able to take our resources that we have up north that we have in Portland to come down here and help the local resources that are at this point, it’s too large of a fire for them to handle alone,” he said. “Knowing that if we have a time in need up north they’re going to offer the same support to us.”
