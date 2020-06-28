Firework sales kick off in unincorporated parts of Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Fireworks sales kicked off on Sunday in unincorporated parts of Clark County.
“We had a line out on the street about an hour prior to opening,” Kevin West, manager at Mean Gene Fireworks in Hazel Dell said.
West said business was non-stop as people shopped for fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
“Today has been steady customers, can’t get them in fast enough, he said. “We can’t free up our carts fast enough to give them to the customers that want to come into the store.”
“There’s nothing like big fireworks, or just in general, fireworks, spending time with family, that kind of stuff,” Elizabeth Mclaughlin said.
McLaughlin and Benjamine Gomez crossed the river from Rainier to buy fireworks. They said they had to change their plans this year due to the pandemic.
“Normally we would go into town and see the fireworks in town, Longview, Rainier or even Vancouver. But now we have to actually do it ourselves,” she said.
They said they were visiting several spots to get as many fireworks as they can for the big show.
“We’re buying more and we’re having a bigger party and more fireworks,” she said.
West expects to see big crowds all week and are putting in precautions due to COVID-19, requiring masks and trying to stick with social distancing guidelines.
"We are trying to keep an open floor plan and we have created a check out line that actually goes around the tent so it doesn't bottle up inside," West said.
He also said they have enough inventory, but may need to get extra help if the crowds get any bigger.
Fireworks are not legal in the city of Vancouver and sales only run through next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
