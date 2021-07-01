WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – The City of West Linn has declared a local state of emergency and is prohibiting the use of all fireworks within city limits due to the elevated risk of fire damage caused by extreme heat and dry conditions. The emergency order immediately bans the use of any and all fireworks through July 13, both those that are typically legal and illegal in Oregon.
Fireworks may be confiscated and violators are subject to fines up to $2,500 per violation and criminal charges, including reckless burning, criminal mischief and/or reckless endangerment. People can also be held liable under Oregon law for damage and costs incurred in suppressing fires caused by yourself or your children. Anyone with significant concerns about a situation involving fireworks can call the police non emergency line at 503-635-0238.
City officials ask that people only call 911 for serious and immediate threats to life and property. There are limited phone lines for emergency services and tying up these important lines may delay emergency response to others in need.
