CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Fireworks are now on sale in Clark County

The Board of Commissioners recently decided that the annual activity will be allowed for New Year’s Eve in unincorporated parts of the county.

FOX 12 spoke Wednesday with Gene Marlow, owner of Mean Gene Fireworks whose store is now selling fireworks through Dec. 31 thanks to the county reversing its previous decision.

Earlier this year, Clark County banned the sale and use of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

Now out of fire season, the county has decided to lift the restriction -- something Marlow says customers are enjoying due to lower prices than they would have seen in the summer.

“Usually, people stock up on Fourth of July for New Year's, now it's kind of the opposite because we weren't allowed to sell for Fourth of July and people realize they're going to be more expensive next year so people are buying extra for Fourth of July next year,” said Gene Marlow, owner of Mean Gene Fireworks.

Clark County will allow fireworks to be set off between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.