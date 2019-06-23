(KPTV) – It’s that time of year again.
Starting Sunday, you can buy fireworks in Oregon, and the state fire marshal has released a list of ways to use them legally and safely.
The list says to stay safe, you need to practice the four Bs:
- Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.
- Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks.
- Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Wait 15 to 20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.
- Be aware: use only legal fireworks and use them only in legal places
You can only buy fireworks from permitted retailers and stands. Fireworks commonly called bottle rockets, Roman candles and firecrackers are illegal.
In the past five years, more than 1,200 fires have started from fireworks, resulting in more than $3.5 million in property damage.
Fireworks will be on sale until July 6.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.