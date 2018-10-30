PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In the wake of a deadly officer involved shooting by a Portland State campus security officer, the university is looking at how and what changes may need to be made when it comes to campus safety.
Margolis Healy, an independent security consulting firm, was hired by PSU to review campus safety policies and procedures.
The move comes several months after the death of Jason Washington. Police say he was shot and killed on June 29 near SW Broadway and College St. The medical examiner said he was shot nine times. The shooting was deemed justified by a grand jury.
Washington’s death has sparked a renewed call for PSU Campus Security to be disarmed. Students and supporters have been vocal on the issue. At one point, they camped outside the campus security office calling for change.
Tuesday morning, two members from Margolis Healy held their first of nine listening forums on campus. Their goal of the sessions is to learn the mood and tone of students, staff and faculty over campus safety and security. They will they examine policies and procedures and report back to the university.
During the first session, roughly two dozen students, staff and faculty were present. The numbers were similar for a second session Tuesday afternoon.
Those is attendance, however, voiced concern over feeling safe with armed officers. One person in attendance said when campus leadership decided in 2014 to arm campus security it was a “solution looking for a problem.”
“I think that it is good that we are discussing these issues, but I feel like we all need to be on the same page about why these discussions are happening,” Hannah Morris, a PSU student, said.
“There are bits and pieces of the process that definitely need working on,” Jenn Morris, another PSU student, said.
“We don’t want to see reform efforts, we want to see more radical efforts that are actually getting police off of campus because even just the presence of police on campus can be very traumatizing for students and the public,” Kaitlyn Dey, a PSU student, said.
There are several sessions planned over the next few days. All listening forums will take place at PSU's Academic and Student Recreation Center (ASRC) in Room 515.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 1
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.