First athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike honored at Royal Rosarian Newsmaker of the Year event

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A University of Oregon runner who became the first person with cerebral palsy to be signed by Nike was honored Wednesday night.
It was a night to celebrate an athlete’s determination and impact, struggling against a condition that gives him little control over his muscles.
A junior and cross-country runner at the University of Oregon, Justin Gallegos proved he had what it takes, even before Nike signed him as their first athlete with cerebral palsy.
The surprise announcement was captured on video in October.
Wednesday night, FOX 12’s Bonnie Silkman got the chance to honor Gallegos at the annual Royal Rosarian Newsmakers of the Year Awards Banquet.
“We don’t always get to shine the spotlight on ordinary people who face extraordinary challenges,” she said.
He’s making history. He’s inspiring people around the world. He’s the FIRST pro athlete living w/Cerebral palsy to be signed by @nike! I had the honor of presenting the #fox12 Newsmaker of the Year award to Justin Gallegos 🏃👏 congrats @zoommagic98!! @RoyalRosarians @uoregon pic.twitter.com/5e26j3eYrI— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 4, 2019
Gallegos says he’s proud of his accomplishments.
“I can’t believe I am really having this much of an impact,” he said.
He’s also proud to be a beacon for other athletes who struggle to get to that next level.
“I feel like this is only the beginning of my professional journey as well,” Gallegos said. “There's still so much I want to do, so much I want to accomplish.”
One project Gallegos is working closely with Nike on is a running shoe that allows people to open and close the shoe in one fluid motion.
It’s called the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Fly Ease and uses a zipper instead of laces.
Gallegos said it’s more than a running shoe to him – it gives athletes of all abilities equal opportunity.
