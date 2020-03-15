COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Health officials in Washington confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in Longview, WA on Sunday, bringing the total cases in the state to 770.
The patient is being treated in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John, health officials said.
Health officials say all caregivers and providers connected to this case followed the recommended protocols to ensure patients, families and other caregivers remained safe.
PeaceHealth said it gas already implemented “a process in all their hospitals and clinics to ensure the safety of their patients and caregivers, including screening protocols to identify patients who may be at risk for COVID-19 infection, and health department-recommended isolation processes and testing procedures.”
PeaceHealth is working closely with public health agencies.
Visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth is asking visitors who are feeling ill or visitors under the age of 16 not visit their hospital. They are limiting visitation in their high-risk areas to a maximum of two visitors per patient.
What you should know about COVID-19:
- According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms often include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
- Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.
- There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Call ahead to a healthcare professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can find information at peacehealth.org/coronavirus.
