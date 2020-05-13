PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A child in Oregon has been diagnosed with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is suspected to be linked to COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday that this is the first case of the syndrome in Oregon. It is described as a “rare but emerging condition in children that is believed to be associated with COVID-19 infection.”
The case involves a girl who had confirmed COVID-19. She is being treated at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland.
No other details were released about the patient, including her age.
The chief medical officer at Randall Children’s Hospital confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that they were investigating a possible case of the syndrome.
According to OHA, as of Wednesday, there had been 30 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon among children up to the age of 9 years old. There have been 110 cases between the ages of 10 and 19 years old. Six of those 140 cases required hospitalization and no children have died from the coronavirus in Oregon, according to OHA.
Health officials said little is known at this time about pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Symptoms include fever, inflammation, and poor function in one or more organs. It is reportedly similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes fever, rash, swelling of hands and feet, redness of the eyes, swollen lymph glands, inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat.
Treatment for the new condition is supportive, according to OHA. Immune globulin has been effective in treating Kawasaki disease.
“We don’t believe this syndrome is very common, but several cases have been reported elsewhere in association with COVID-19,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for infectious diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. “This syndrome appears to be an uncommon but serious complication of COVID-19 in children.”
OHA is in the process of developing a case definition for pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome and expects the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release one the coming days, as well. The agency also plans to require health care providers to report cases of the disorder so it can be tracked.
In addition, OHA plans to send a Health Alert Network advisory to Oregon health care providers to be on the lookout for the condition, and is informing the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems and pediatric hospitals around the state about its emergence.
