LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The first diagnosed case of COVID-19 has been announced in Lincoln County.
Tuesday’s announcement comes one day after Gov. Kate Brown expressed disappointment at thousands of people crowding Oregon coast beaches and towns over the weekend.
Lincoln County includes the coastal communities of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats.
The diagnosed COVID-19 case in Lincoln County involves a person over the age off 55 who is hospitalized outside of the county.
The person had no known contact with a confirmed case and had not traveled from an outside country where the virus is circulating, according to health officials. This is considered a community-acquired case.
Related: Oregon coastal communities concerned over tourists during COVID-19 outbreak
The Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new cases Tuesday, but individual counties then reported subsequent additional cases in Douglas, Lane and now Lincoln counties.
The total statewide cases reported by OHA was 209, as of Tuesday morning.
There have been 4,350 COVID-19 tests that came back negative statewide, according to OHA.
Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing various businesses statewide and banning gatherings of any size.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
He doesn’t live in Lincoln County, he just visited here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.