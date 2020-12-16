VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - PeaceHealth nurse Shaeffer Seabrook became the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Clark County on Wednesday morning.
For the last eight months, Seabrook has worked with coronavirus patients at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver. The hospital has treated more than 450 COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, PeaceHealth vaccinated its first group of caregivers, with Seabrook first in line.
She said it’s the vaccine offers a sense of relief after a difficult year.
“I think it’s finally an answer to things. It doesn’t seem like what we’ve been doing thus far has been working. Our numbers are getting worse, so I think this is a step in the right direction,” Seabrook said.
Dr. Raymond Lee, an emergency physician and PeaceHealth Southwest chief of staff, received the second vaccine Wednesday morning.
He described the vaccines as an incredible step toward healing in the darkest days of the pandemic.
Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer at PeaceHealth Southwest, said he’s seen the toll the response to the virus has taken on the hospital’s staff.
“They’ve got a lot of resilience and they are tired, so the fact that we can keep them safe means they can focus on the community and their patients,” Neville said.
Health care workers, first responders and caregivers are being given the first priority for the vaccine. It will likely be upward of six months for the process of everyone who wants the vaccine to receive one.
Later Wednesday morning, hospitals in Oregon began to vaccinate employees, including at Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Saint Alphonsus in Ontario.
Ansu Drammeh was the first frontline worker at OHSU to receive the vaccine.
Ansu Drammeh is the first frontline worker at OHSU to receive the vaccine 💉 He’s a registered nurse and works in the hospital’s cardiovascular unit. We’ll have live coverage on @fox12oregon starting at 11AM pic.twitter.com/tzy4ZKOUJL— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 16, 2020
"It's been a long-awaited ten months, almost a year. So with that being said, this vaccination that is coming our way is basically long and overdue," said Drammeh.
OHSU received a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and has five ultra-cold freezers needed to safely store them.
A spokesperson for the hospital say they are taking a staggered approach with the vaccinations, saying - as is the case with most vaccines - they anticipate that a small percentage of workers will experience minor side effects from the vaccine that could keep them home for 24 to 48 hours following vaccination, particularly following the second dose.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
(4) comments
And we'll still be in lockdown for months.
Pelosi as already proven she doesn't care if Americans lose everything and even die because she hates Trump and all non liberals.
What do we do if the healthcare workers start dying off?
'First COVID-19 vaccinations given to frontline health care workers in Oregon, SW Washington' Wanna bet they had to sign a waiver holding their employer, as well as the maker of this 'vaccine', harmless for any and all side effects up to and including death?
