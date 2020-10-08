First ever spotted lanternfly reported in Oregon, ‘invasive pest’ found dead in shipment at Corvallis nursery

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The first ever spotted lanternfly in Oregon was reported at a nursery in Corvallis.
The insect is described by the Oregon Department of Agriculture as a threat to tree fruit and grape production.
It was discovered dead in a shipment of planters and ceramic pots sent to Oregon from Pennsylvania.
“The spotted lanternfly could become a serious pest here in the Pacific Northwest and we want to prevent it from coming to Oregon in the first place,” said Dr. Helmuth Rogg, director of ODA Plant Protection and Conservation Programs.
The spotted lanternfly has been reported as destructive to grapevines in Korea. Additionally, the “invasive pest” prefers a broad range of more than 70 plant species including apples, cherry, chestnut, hops, maple, peaches, pear, pine, plum, poplar, oak, rose and walnut.
The spotted lanternfly was first found in North America in 2014, in Pennsylvania. It is believed to have arrived on shipments of stone from China.
Since then, it has been detected in eastern states including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. California has also found dead specimens in shipments, according to ODA.
Anyone who believes they have found a spotted lanternfly in Oregon is asked to notify ODA at 1-800-525-0137 or plant-entomologist@oda.state.or.us.
For more, go to the Oregon Department of Agriculture online.
