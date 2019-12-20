HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department has welcomed a new dog to their K-9 unit.
On Friday, Hillsboro police introduced K-9 Jessie.
K-9 Jessie is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, and she recently received her drug detection K-9 certification from the Oregon Police Canine Association.
The Hillsboro Police Department says Jessie is the first female dog in their K-9 unit's history.
K-9 Jessie is partnered with Officer John Ganci.
